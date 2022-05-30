When is Gogglebox back on screens? The Channel 4 show recently wrapped its current series

Gogglebox fans were left feeling downhearted this weekend after realising their favourite Channel 4 show had wrapped series 19.

But it's not all bad news because the programme will be back in the future with all the familiar faces. So when will it return to screens?

WATCH: Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford plays with his adorable son

The Channel 4 factual programme typically ends around this time of year so that the on-screen TV critics can enjoy a summer break. As a number contributors from Gogglebox have revealed, series 20 will commence in September.

One beloved family, the Siddiquis, who have been regulars on the series since the beginning, took to social media on Sunday to bid farewell to their followers for the summer break. Sid, Baasit, Umar and Raza could be seen in a video posted on Instagram.

The Siddiqui family are popular with fans

"Hi. We've just finished series 19 as you know," began Sid, continuing: "We're just off to have a drink now to celebrate and we'll see you in September. Have a good summer."

Naturally, fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their sadness at the series finishing, but sending well wishes in return to the lovely family. "Enjoy your summer. Thanks for keeping us laughing and smiling through tough times," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Will miss you. See you in September." A third commented: "Fridays won't be the same without you all. Enjoy the rest. Enjoy your summer beautiful family x." Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Hate it when gogglebox isn't on, I wouldn't have survived lockdown without you guys."

Your favourite stars from Gogglebox will return in September

There is something to keep fans going; the celebrity version of the show will begin a new series in June. And it seems Channel 4 have recruited a new face to fill in for Eddie Boxshall following his split from Celebrity Gogglebox regular Denise van Outen.

It's been revealed that musical theatre star Denise will be joined by Blue singer, Duncan James, to film new episodes. Duncan shared the news on his Instagram, writing: "Can't wait to start filming @c4gogglebox with my bestie @vanouten_denise."

It's thought that the All Rise star will be appearing alongside Denise for the foreseeable future. The celebrity version of the hit show is due to land on Channel 4 on Friday 10 June, 9pm.

