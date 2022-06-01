Five Dates a Week: fans left confused for same reason after recent episode The Channel 4 reality show has become TV fans' recent obsession

Five Dates a Week on Channel 4 has sparked plenty of conversation online and has become reality TV fans' latest obsession.

The dating show, which premiered in May, aired its most recent instalment in the series on Tuesday evening and it seems that viewers watching have been all wondering the same thing following the episode.

Taking to social media, plenty were unhappy after the programme didn't provide an update on one particular couple: Tommy and Leo. One person wrote on Twitter: "Eh... where is the Leo and Tommy update..?? #FiveDatesAWeek."

A second agreed, adding: "You can't leave it like that @FiveDatesAWeek what's happened with Tommy and Leo??? #FiveDatesAWeek." A third commented: "What? I want to know what happened to Leo and Tommy! I was more invested in them #FiveDatesAWeek."

Are you watching the new dating show?

Meanwhile, others were equally invested in the pair: "Please can we have an update on Tommy and Leo? I've gotten way too invested now #FiveDatesAWeek," said a fourth.

Earlier on in the series, Tommy and Leo took their budding romance to the next level when they shared a room in the love nest.

The pair got to know each other during the process after some pillow talk. But viewers were shocked when they saw Tommy and Leo sharing a kiss without the others knowing. Five Dates a Week is next on TV on Sunday 5 June at 10pm. Here's hoping audiences get the answers to their questions.

Five Dates a Week continues on Sunday

The synopsis for the series reads: "The format fast-tracks the 'getting to know you' phase of the relationship and gives the picker the opportunity to compare and contrast five dates – in real time."

The show has also been hailed for its representation and diversity among its participants with a focus on same-sex couples.

Executive producer, Lorraine Charker-Phillips said in a statement: "Whatever gender you are, whatever your sexual preference, whoever it is that you want to wrap their arms around you at the end of the night, being wanted – being loved – is universal."

