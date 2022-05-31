Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge set the record straight after criticism The beloved Channel 4 stars spoke out in a recent video

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have spoken out about their business after receiving criticism on social media.

In the latest video on their website, which sees the couple sitting in their salon to chat about all things Château de la Motte-Husson, the pair revealed that they are the only people in charge of the running of their business and don't have a contract which tells them what to do.

Recalling the time when they first started hosting weddings following the first season of the Channel 4 show, Dick described how the couple were understaffed. "We were run ragged because we didn't have a team that knew what was happening. The only people that knew was us and we were working hard.

"By the time it came to Charlotte and Richard's wedding, we had the cameras back because the first series had gone out and people actually watched Escape to the Chateau, which we didn't know because we were prepared to set up a business without the television."

Angel, 44, added: "It wasn't recommissioned until the first one had gone out because it could have been a complete flop. We were surprised and delighted that people liked it."

Dick, 62, then went on to say: "We don't have a contract that lets people tell us what to do."

Dick and Angel set the record straight in their latest video

Angel chimed in: "There is no one telling us, 'You have to do a wedding,' or, 'Do you know what, tomatoes are really in fashion, could you do a story on tomatoes?'

"No one does that because no one knows what's in our minds and no one else pays for it except for us, which is quite relevant.

"Something that always annoys me when I read people's comments on social media," the mum-of-two started before Dick cut in and jokingly added: "If Channel 4 hadn't have bought the Chateau for us, imagine."

"He's obviously taking the mick," said Angel laughingly.

