Big Boys: viewers all have same reaction to Derry Girls star's new series The coming-of-age comedy has gone down a treat with viewers

The first episode of new coming-of-age comedy Big Boys made its debut on Thursday night and has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers.

Created by comedian and writer Jack Rooke, the series stars Derry Girls' Dylan Llewellyn alongside Plebs and Starstruck actor Jon Pointing as two very different teenagers with very different interests who strike up an unlikely friendship when they're thrown together at university.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, many revealed that they couldn't resist binge-watching the rest of the series following the first episode's broadcast. One said: "Big Boys was absolutely fantastic @jackrooke you have created something magical! What a heartfelt, tender but funny way to approach grief! The acting was incredible and I'm so happy for you!!"

Another said: "Just binged all of #BigBoys. Gotta admit, I laughed all the way through but ep6 got me all choked up. Absolutely brilliant. Hope there's more to come," and someone else added: "#BigBoys is such a beautiful show! Upset that I binged it but I couldn't resist. It was just amazing. Hope we get more of it!"

A fourth also praised the comedy's two leads, writing: "Well, #BigBoys is not disappointing me at all! I knew @Djllewellyn was going to be great, but @JonPointing is such a great foil."

Are you enjoying the new comedy?

For those who have yet to tune in, the series follows two boys who become best mates after meeting during Freshers week. The first episode sees shy closeted teen Jack finally leaving his potty-mouthed mum Peggy to study Journalism at Brent Uni. He finds himself paired up to live in a campus outbuilding with lads' lad mature student Danny and the two go on their first big night out together.

The series is loosely based on creator Jack's own university experience. As he told Channel 4: "There are definitely a few lines that are taken from real stuff that's been said to me. Especially Danny [Jon Pointing], who is based on three or four of my friends rolled into one. But I have tried to give myself the challenge of creating something that's loosely based on the truth but is ultimately a world and creation of its own."

