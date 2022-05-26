Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal exciting plans for new show The pair might be fronting another spin-off

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have teased the possibility of a new spin-off travel show - and we can't wait!

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge share 'glorious' castle wedding photo

The couple have amassed a legion of fans since appearing on the Channel 4 programme back in 2016, which documents the transformation of their stunning 19th-century French chateau.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

While the pair have yet to confirm the new programme, they told fans via their website that they have been planning a new travel show "for a while".

In answer to a question from a viewer who asked if they would consider making a separate series which follows the Strawbridge family on their travels, the couple wrote: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while…unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it’s definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Angel and Dick Strawbridge celebrate incredible family milestone

MORE: How much does it cost to stay at the Escape to the Chateau castle?

The travel show wouldn't be the first spin-off series for the family. Following the success of their Channel 4 home restoration programme, the couple went on to develop two more programmes: Escape to the Chateau: Make, Do and Mend and Chateau DIY. The first series, which aired in 2020, saw the Strawbridge clan help families across the UK tackle their design and DIY dilemmas, while Chateau DIY saw the pair give tips to other ex-pats living in France.

The couple have been planning a new show for a while

As for series nine of Escape to the Chateau, Channel 4 are yet to announce when the series will be aired. However, looking back at the release date of previous seasons, the show tends to air around November time before putting out a special festive episode for Christmas.

Dick and Angel have been keeping busy over the past few months with their Dare To Do It tour, which saw the pair and their two children, Dorothy and Arthur, travel the length and breadth of the UK to share their stories about renovating their home in France.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.