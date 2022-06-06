Britain’s Got Talent viewers disagree over winner following divisive final

Britain’s Got Talent’s final aired on Sunday night, and saw 33-year-old comedian Axel Blake win with his comedy act, which includes a £250,000 prize and an opportunity to appear at the Royal Variety Performance. However, the star’s win was certainly a divisive one.

MORE: Amanda’s Holden’s amazing toned legs: How does the BGT judge sculpt her pins?

Taking to Twitter, several viewers were unhappy that Axel, who has professional experience and a comedy special on Amazon Prime Video, won the show, while ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and his puppet Chuck the chicken, and singer Tom Ball came in second and third place respectively.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Amanda Holden's gorgeous look

One person wrote: "Pleased for Axel but Jamie and Chuck should’ve won! Acts who have performed in stadiums or had record deals etc shouldn’t be allowed to enter! The show should be for pure raw talent! Jamie and Chuck fully deserved this!"

Another person added: "Congratulations to all the finalists, but can’t believe #TomBall didn’t win #BGTFinal What an amazing talent and such a lovely young man. His family must be bursting with pride. Well done Tom. Hope this opens doors for you and we see you again."

Jamie Leahey and his puppet Chuck the chicken came in second place

A third person posted: "SORRY, BGT has LOST all credibility. I was led to believe BGT was all about NEW comers being given their chance and NOT people who have already got a career in show business.

READ: Amanda Holden soaks up the sun in gorgeous bikini photo

MORE: Amanda Holden's lifelike £5k playhouse for daughters will blow your mind

Axel won the popular series

However, others defended the results, with one writing: "Erm you need the experience to compete. That's how to captivate people. That's how you win. You practice your craft and let it do its magic." Another person wrote: "Axel Blake is going to be everywhere in the next 12 months. And deservedly so. There’s no way talent like that can go unnoticed. Everyone needs that big break and this is definitely his."

Speaking about winning, Axel said: "Words can’t even explain. I am shaking. Thank you everyone for voting for me. It means the world to me."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.