Amanda Holden soaks up the sun in gorgeous bikini photo

Amanda Holden caused a stir on Friday when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her recent trip to LA.

The BGT star looked phenomenal in a red bikini from Tess Daly's swimwear brand, Naia Beach, as she posed beside an Aperol Spritz stand while sipping one of their refreshing beverages during a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel last month.

Amanda showcased her sculpted figure and highlighted her golden glow in the sun-soaked snap, which saw her standing on her tiptoes while shielding her eyes from the sun behind a pair of shades.

Captioning the dreamy post on Instagram, Amanda joked: "This isn't an #Ad for @aperolspritzuk although it probably should be. #fbf# take me back to sunny #LA to a gorgeous stay @fourseasons thanks to @trendingtravel.co.uk."

Her followers were quick to react to the stunning photo, with one responding: "WOW! Absolutely stunning. Beautiful."

Amanda looked incredible in her red bikini

A second gushed: "How can you be so gorgeous like. I think I've chosen the correct idol to have don't ya think? YOU!" A third added: "Such an amazing body this lady has got, you have to love her."

The glamorous star jetted to California over the Easter holidays in April with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexie, 16, and Hollie, ten.

At the time, she shared several photos from their Stateside trip, including a sweet snap of herself rocking activewear while on a hike with her daughter Hollie.

Amanda enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday to LA with her family

"Hiking with HRH," Amanda captioned the image on her Instagram Stories, which showed the duo smiling at each other with the most spectacular view of the rolling California hills in front of them.

Another image showed the mother-of-two taking a dip in a crystal-clear pool, sporting an animal print bikini, again from Naia Beach.

Amanda's honey blonde hair was styled in beachy waves, complementing her enviable sun-kissed glow. The star showed off her gym-honed silhouette in the gorgeous snaps, causing quite the stir on social media.

