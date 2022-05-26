Amanda Holden's lifelike £5k playhouse for daughters will blow your mind Rochelle Humes' children also have the same wendy house

Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes own two beautiful houses in the UK, but did you know their main Surrey abode also boasts an incredible playhouse that's fit for a royal residence?

While the Britain's Got Talent star's oldest daughter Lexi, 16, has no doubt grown out of using it, we're sure the wendy house is a big hit with youngest daughter Hollie, ten. The beautiful design from Tinytown Playhomes, which costs around £4,999, caught the eye of fans in the background of some of Amanda's garden photos and videos. Complete with a porch, vaulted ceilings and even fully-functioning interior lighting, it's almost as impressive as the Queen's childhood Wendy House at Windsor Great Park, which included a bathroom with hot and cold running water, electricity and even a heated towel rail.

Take a look inside the Heart Radio host's garden feature, which is also a hit with Rochelle Humes' children...

A life-sized reimagining of a doll's house, the bespoke mini-mansion comes in a pretty shade of green with white shutters, a matching porch and front door.

Amanda's huge playhouse looks just like a real home

Inside, high vaulted ceilings, wooden beams and even stairs (depending on the model) mean you might be forgiven for thinking you’re taking a peek inside Amanda's real home! The playhouses boast fully functioning sash windows and interior lighting, meaning your children can play safely in all kinds of weather.

The spacious interior boasts wooden beams and lighting

Kevin Cox, from Melksham, Wiltshire, set up TinyTown Playhomes ten years ago after initially building the Wendy houses as a hobby - picking up dozens of celebrity clients along the way and recently enlisting the help of his hardworking son Elliot.

The businessman said: "Each one of our playhouses is designed and built and painted to a high standard with an incredible amount of detail. All are first designed using 3Dd computer software."

Amanda resides at her Surrey home with daughters Hollie and Lexi

Amanda isn't the only celebrity fan of the family-run company since Rochelle Humes also snapped up of the giant Wendy Houses for her children Alaia-Mai, nine, and Valentina, five - and we're sure baby Blake will want to play when he's old enough.

The This Morning star chose to make the announcement she was pregnant with her third child with her daughters' adorable play home in shot. Alaia-Mai and Valentina were seen sitting on the steps of the garden abode in their former home, as they discovered they were about to become big sisters.

With prices starting at £1,999 and rising to £9,999 for the most expensive playhouse, we wonder which model Rochelle and her husband Marvin went for?

Amanda's playhouse takes pride of place in her garden

Explaining what it’s like working with celebrity clientele, company boss Kevin told HELLO!: "I actually had no idea who Rochelle was until after we left. She was really lovely. It was a long day getting everything ready for her daughter’s birthday."

Of her former home, he said: "Rochelle’s garden is on a slope and it had rained during the day so we had trouble pulling our trailer back up. Rochelle and her mum had to use their 4x4 to help pull us out!"

Rochelle Humes is also a fan of the family-run company

Amanda and Rochelle aren't the only stars who have amazing playhouses in their back gardens. Kylie Jenner bought a mini-mansion for her daughter Stormi, two, which takes centre stage in her Hidden Hills, Los Angeles home. Inside, Stormi has filled the house with her own toys, including a miniature wooden bed and a rocking cot for her dolls.

