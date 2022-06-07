Ted Lasso confirms when show will end - and fans aren’t happy The adventures of Richmond AFC are nearly over

Ted Lasso is possibly Apple TV+’s most popular show, with the football dramedy garnering a huge fanbase after just two seasons of the show. However, despite its popularity, one of the stars and writers of the show, Brett Goldstein, has confirmed that season three will be the show’s last.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Brett said: "We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons]," before jokily adding: "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

The feel-good series follows an American football coach, Ted Lasso, who is inexplicably invited to coach a premier football team in the UK, bringing his unerring positivity to a group of insecure, narcissistic or narcissistic just plain grouchy footballers.

Speaking about the show’s success, Brett continued: "The nice part of the show, is about people trying to be better. And that's unusual. Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn't be as refreshing as it is — that says more about the world it was brought into. I've got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare.

"I can't speak for fans. But I can speak about how it has shaped us. Ted is our best selves — he tries to bring out our best selves."

Speaking about the news, one fan tweeted: "The news bums me but I hope to god we get a spin-off because this world needs more Ted Lasso energy. Would love to see Roy come stateside to coach football (w/ Beard)." Another person added: "Twas hoping for two more seasons. One where they jump back up a league, another where they either win or somehow lose in some #TedLasso fashion."

