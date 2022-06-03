All you need to know about new true-crime series Mr Good: Cop or Crook? The Netflix docu-series is set to be your next obsession

If you love true-crime, then keep an eye on Netflix for a brand new series titled Mr Good: Cop or Crook? set to land on Friday.

The Norwegian documentary series, which will consist of four episodes, focuses on the story of one former police officer which has gripped Norway since it came to light in 2013.

The premise seeks to answer one question with the series – was Eirik Jensen a good cop, or a crook? In 2013, Eirik was arrested after serving as a police officer for over thirty years. His career came to an end after he was accused of drug trafficking and corruption.

The official synopsis for the show explains: "Mr Good: Cop or Crook? traces the incredible criminal case against the most famous Norwegian cop Eirik Jensen.

Netflix's Mr Good: Cop or Crook? lands on the streaming platform on Friday

The true-crime series asks the question that's been gripping the nation since his arrest in 2013: Is Eirik Jensen the best policeman in Norwegian history or is he in fact the biggest drug trafficker Scandinavia has ever seen?

"With unique access to both Eirik Jensen, this doc series features charismatic, colourful characters and tells their unbelievable story from their first encounter in the 90s to their potential downfall in the courtroom in 2020. Viewers will be wondering until the end - who is telling the truth?"

Eirik was sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2017

In 2014, Eirik went to court to fight his case and retired from the force in the meantime. By 2017, he had been convicted for drug trafficking and gross corruption. The case was extremely high-profile and gripped Norway for many years.

After the Oslo District Court found him guilty, Eirik, now aged 64, was then given a sentence of 21 years imprisonment – which is the maximum penalty in Norway. He appealed the conviction, but the court ruled this out saying he was guilty of all charges.

