Slow Horses: season two to be released sooner than you might expect Are you ready for more of Slough house?

Slow Horses is one of the most reviewed shows of 2022 so far, so it's easy to see why viewers are so keen to watch season two already - and we have some good news on that front! Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Jackson Lamb and his team of slow horses…

MORE: 5 upcoming Apple+ TV shows that we can’t wait to watch

Fortunately for fans of the show, it looks like we won’t have to wait too long for new episodes, as the first two series were filmed back-to-back, meaning that we are likely to receive the anticipated season two at some point in 2022. However, waiting for season three might be very different!

Loading the player...

WATCH: What to expect from Slow Horses season two...

The show’s director, James Howes, has also spoken about when season two could be out, telling Deadline that "there is every hope and intention that there will be another couple of seasons in the immediate future… Apple has already shot the next six and they will air sometime later this year."

Dead Lions by Mick Herron, Amazon

So what is the series about? The story follows a group of MI5 agents who, for some reason or another, have been put in the dumped ground department where they are kept out of the loop of anything interesting, and are managed by the cantankerous Jackson Lamb. In season one, the 'slow horses' get embroiled in a White Nationalist kidnap case which puts them at odds with the rest of MI5.

Did you enjoy season one?

If you can’t wait for season two of the hit show, the series is based on a bestselling series by Mick Herron - so why not read ahead? The synopsis for book two, Dead Lions, reads: "An old Cold War-era spy is found dead on a bus outside Oxford, far from his usual haunts. Slough House’s head honcho, the despicable, irascible Jackson Lamb is convinced Dickie Bow was murdered.

MORE: 5 incredible new shows you won't want to miss in May

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

The Apple TV+ has been critically acclaimed

"As the agents dig into the circumstances, they uncover a shadowy tangle of ancient Cold War secrets that seem to lead back to a man named Alexander Popov, who is either a Soviet bogeyman or the most dangerous man in the world. How many more people will have to die to keep those secrets buried?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.