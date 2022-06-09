Will Danny John-Jules be in Death in Paradise season 12? Now that filming is underway, will the fan favourite star return?

Death in Paradise fans were delighted to welcome Dwayne Myers back onto their screens for the show's Christmas special back in December 2021, but will Danny John-Jules be joining the show for the upcoming season 12?

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Danny's Christmas appearance last year was a special one-off for the festive episode, and that he won't be making a return to the hit BBC show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert talks filming in bed

Since leaving the show, Danny has been non-stop and appeared in a stage adaptation of The Da Vinci Code alongside EastEnders star Nigel Harmann in a UK touring adaptation of the iconic Dan Brown novel.

Talking about the show, Danny discussed his transition back to the stage with East Midlands Theatre. He said: "That’s where I started. That’s my thing. I’m a song-and-dance man, I’m an entertainer, and theatre is where entertainment started. Before cameras there was an audience and as Laurence Olivier used to say you should always do theatre before you do film and TV because that’s the root of the art.

We hope he'll be back soon

He also said: "They know the character and they know the story, and that to me is the challenge – to bring him to life in my own way. There will always be people who go ‘I preferred the film version’ but my reaction to that is 'Bring it on!'

"The thing I go for is that within five minutes you’ve forgotten who I am. That’s the thing, isn’t it? If the portrayal is working the way it should then you’re not watching Danny John-Jules and you’re certainly not thinking about Ian McKellen," who previously played the role.

Danny originally left the show back in 2018, telling The Times: "I left Death in Paradise because I wanted to get back on stage. I needed a bit more razzmatazz in my life, and then along came Strictly!"

