Death in Paradise star Ralf Little to appear in new series of Who Do You Think You Are The DI Neville Parker actor is swapping island life for a project closer to home

Ralf Little is best known to TV audiences for portraying the bumbling DI Neville Parker in the much-loved detective drama Death in Paradise, but it's been revealed that he will soon be swapping island life for a project closer to home!

It's been announced that the 42-year-old actor will be appearing in the upcoming series of BBC genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are? to learn more about his ancestry and trace his family tree.

According to the show's synopsis, Ralf's episode will see him "discover a footballing legacy and a deeper connection to his hometown of Manchester."

Other stars set to appear in the new series, which begins airing on BBC One on Thursday, 26 May, include Line of Duty actress Anna Maxwell Martin, author and presenter Richard Osman, as well as Great British Bake Off hosts past and present, Sue Perkins and Matt Lucas.

Ralf will trace his family tree in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

Meanwhile, Ralf recently wrapped his third outing on the Caribbean-based crime drama. Season 11 saw his character face new challenges as well as say goodbye to some familiar faces, namely his colleague and love interest DS Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert.

Ralf will be returning for series 12 of Death in Paradise later this year

Fans will be delighted to hear that he has confirmed that he will be returning for the show's 12th season. Taking to Instagram, he told his followers: "Thanks to everyone for watching @DeathInParadise series 11. It is a privilege to play Neville and lead this fantastic show, and it gives me great pleasure to confirm I'll be returning to Saint Marie for series 12."

The actor, who is also known for his roles in The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has been playing the show's lead detective since 2020. He took over from departing star Ardal O'Hanlon midway through the drama's ninth season after his character, DI Jack Mooney, decided to return to London.

Before Ardral, actors Ben Miller and Kris Marshall also occupied the role, with the death of Ben's character DI Richard Poole at the beginning of series three starting the tradition of changing detective every few series.

