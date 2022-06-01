Death in Paradise' Ralf Little reveals filming for season 12 halted just days after returning to the Caribbean Filming for the BBC show hasn't got off to a great start

Ralf Little delighted fans last week when he announced that he and his fellow Death in Paradise cast members had finally begun shooting the show's upcoming 12th season.

However, it seems that things didn't get off to a great start as just two days after returning to set in Guadeloupe, filming was interrupted for the day - thanks to torrential rainfall!

While we always imagine the sun to be shining on the beautiful island, the Neville Parker actor revealed the reality of the Caribbean's temperamental weather forecast and shared a video of the downpour with his Instagram followers.

"Paradise," he said sarcastically as he, co-star Shantol Jackson and the rest of the crew waited to resume filming. "It happens," he added as he panned the camera around to show the extent of the bad weather, and his fans were quick to react.

Taking to the comments below the post, one wrote: "It'll not last long! Just so excited you're back on Death in Paradise. You're brilliant Ralf."

"Has Death in Paradise relocated to Manchester?" someone else joked, while a third said: "You should film the episode in the rain and carry umbrellas. This would add more realism to the TV series because how come it never rains on TV??"

Are you looking forward to Death in Paradise season 12?

Fans are seriously excited for season 12 of the beloved BBC show, which will see Ralf and Shantol reprise their roles alongside the likes of Élizabeth Bourgine, Don Warrington, Tahj Miles and Ginny Holder.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Ralf discussed the possibility of his character finding love in the upcoming episodes following the exit of Josephine Jobert's Florence Cassell.

"It would be nice, wouldn't it?" he said. "Be wary of the detectives being too happy, if they're too happy there's nowhere else for them to go… but it would be really lovely. One thing Tim Key, our exec, loves winds me up about is that he never ever wants Neville to look too cool."

