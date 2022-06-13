Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey: Where is Warren Jeffs now? The Netflix true-crime documentary has shocked viewers

Netflix's latest true-crime series, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, has generated plenty of online chat due its shocking and eye-opening story.

The four-part documentary details the secret polygamous section of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the abhorrent crimes committed at the hands of its leaders, in particular, Warren Jeffs. Many were left disgusted by what they saw on the programme and have been questioning what happened to Warren. Here's what we know…

WATCH: The official trailer for Netflix's true-crime series, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Who is Warren Jeffs?

Warren Jeffs was the leader of the FLDS who took over from his father, Rulon, as the "prophet" after in 2002. Prior to Rulon's death, he was the leader and eighth prophet of the Mormon Church who practised and promoted having multiple marriages including with underage girls.

After becoming leader, Warren followed in his father's footsteps and, to this day, aged 62, he has a total of 78 wives according to the Washington Post.

Not only did Warren have complete control of the members of the church, but he also cut them off financially from the outside world. Most horrifically, teenage girls within the organisation were forced to marry men who were much older than them without their consent by the rulers of the church. The documentary details the stories of those who managed to escape.

Warren Jeffs remains in prison to this day

Where is Warren Jeffs now?

In 2005, Elissa Wall blew the whistle and told authorities how she, at the age of 19, was forced to marry her cousin, then aged 14. She also accused Warren of rape, something he was charged for but not convicted.

By the time 2006 came, there were multiple warrants out for his arrest across the US and he was listed on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Criminals list.

The FLDS continues to operate

In 2007 and 2008 respectively, he was convicted on two 'accomplice to sexual assault' charges but these were later overturned due to the victims opting out of testifying in course.

Then in 2011, he was convicted again on two counts of sexual assault and sentenced to life in prison. To this day, he remains incarcerated and will not be eligible for parole until 2038, at which point he will be 83 years old. Warren and the congregation, which still operates to this day, continue to argue his innocence.

