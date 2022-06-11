Netflix viewers all saying same thing about new teen vampire drama First Kill Find out what viewers have been saying about the show here…

First Kill may have only landed on Netflix this week and has already skyrocketed to the top trending TV shows - but is it worth watching?

The series, which has been described as a queer teen vampire romance and is based on a short story by YA author V.E. Schwab, follows two star-crossed lovers - a vampire named Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) and vampire hunter Calliope (Imani Lewis) - as they embark on a doomed romance.

Many viewers said they were left pleasantly surprised by the show, which they said exceeded their expectations. As one wrote on Twitter: "I really went into #FirstKill for some cute lesbian vampires stuff but got excellent world-building. Like I want seasons. I want to see them all grow up. I want Vampire Diaries level of seasons and spin offs. I want it all."

Another agreed, writing: "Imagine @TheCW made a baby and the parents were the Vampire Diaries & Riverdale then Netflix 1st season of #FirstKill has unintentionally done that," while a third said: "Two episodes of #FirstKill down and im obsessed."

Will you be watching First Kill?

Someone else added: "Just watch the entire first season of First Kill on Netflix and this show is so good! It's a coming-of-age vamp show and I can't wait for season 2!"

Will you be checking out First Kill? The official synopsis for the eight-part series reads: "When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope.

"But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

