The Repair Shop regularly wows viewers with the incredible transformations that the hardworking team at the barn pull off, but this week it was Will Kirk's repair that left many "weeping" as they watched.

The episode in question, which aired on Wednesday, saw the restoration expert and presenter manage to fix a table that belonged to a contributor named Jacob. Will was clearly proud of his work and shared the finished result on Instagram, prompting many to share their amazement with him.

Will's caption read: "Young Jacobs table from last night's episode. He was such an inspiring young man. If you missed it, you can catch up on BBC iPlayer." One person was quick to share how they were in tears while watching: "Jacob was a lovely boy, he seemed to have an old soul, and so appreciative of your fine work. Well done to both of you. Of course I was in sheds watching it."

Another agreed, writing: "He was an old head on young shoulders. Such an inspiring young man. He made me cry. You did such a fabulous job on the table which, initially, looked beyond repair. Well done, Will."

Will shared the photos on his Instagram page

A third said: "Great job Will you bought that table back to life, that was a bit of a weepy one for me but then most of the stories are and you all at the Repair Shop put your hearts and skill into all you do," as a fourth simply put: "Very emotional episode altogether tbh."

Will has become hugely popular thanks to his time on the programme and has even ventured into other forms of presenting including on BBC's other show, Morning Live. However it seems it's not all been smooth sailing for the broadcaster, as he recently opened up about the moment he cried after an "awful" appearance on television.

The Repair Shop expert often wows fans with his work

Chatting to presenter Wayne Perrey on Friday's edition of The TV Carpenter Podcast, Will explained: "I actually remember one morning that it was my lack of organisation where I was doing a paint demonstration and I didn't realise that I was supposed to have started the painting."

He continued: "Gethin turned around and said, 'How are you getting on with that painting?' and I'm kind of just looking into space in the back and I hadn't started it yet. It was so awful. I was so sad I cried when I got home. I did actually cry, but it was fine, whatever."

"But then I learnt that live TV is a completely different set up and you really need to be prepared because you're live."

