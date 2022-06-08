The Repair Shop's Will Kirk admits he's broody as he gives major update on wife's pregnancy The star is expecting his baby very soon

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has given a major update on his wife Polly's pregnancy, revealing the baby's due date and gender, as well as the fact that he and his wife have picked out a name.

Appearing on Lorraine Kelly's ITV morning show on Tuesday, the star revealed that he has been preparing for the baby's arrival by carving some wooden animal toys.

"Baby is due in July. I had an anti-natal class last night, changing nappies," he said laughing. "I didn't realise there's a lot of stuff going on."

He went on to reveal the baby's gender: "We are having a girl. We have a name but we are going to wait until she's there."

"I'm so excited. I'm ready. I'm so broody at the moment, I can't wait," he added.

After Lorraine asked him if he would be crafting the cot himself, Will responded: "People keep asking about the cot. I think for safety standards, I'd rather leave it to those professionals but I have started making some wooden animals for her nursery.

Will announced the happy news back in March

"I started carving an elephant about four months ago. It's not that big," he jokingly added. "I'm so busy but I'm making some small things."

Will announced the happy news via an Instagram post back in March. Sharing a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front, he wrote: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

Less than a month later, he delighted fans with a photo of Polly's blossoming baby bump as the pair decorated the nursery room in their home.

Will delighted fans with a photo of Polly's baby bump in April

"Well it's Saturday and we thought it was the perfect day to start decorating the nursery," he said in a video on his Instagram Stories. "So, we are changing the carpets and we thought it would be nice to paint the walls as well. So I've got the brush and my lovely wife has got the roller.

"I've got a lot of paint in my hair. It actually looks like I've got lots of grey hair going on there. But it's all going to be worthwhile for the little bump," he added whilst panning the camera around to his wife whose baby bump could be seen emerging through her denim dungarees.

