The Repair Shop viewers praise experts following heart-rending repair

The Repair Shop continued with its latest series on Wednesday night with another tear-jerking episode which left viewers praising the skilled experts.

The most recent instalment saw the barn's soft toy specialists, Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchel, take on the task of repairing a very important toy monkey brought in by Keith Jones from Cheshire.

The monkey belonged to Peter, Keith's partner of nearly 15 years, before he died after contracting Covid-19. While Keith had heard about Monkey from his partner, he only came across him when going through a box of Peter's possessions.

"We were together for nearly 15 years and we would always be laughing," Keith told Amanda and Julie. "Unfortunately, back in February this year we both went down with Covid. We went into hospital on the same day, different parts of the hospital and we were able to talk on the phone.

"Just over a week later, I was sent home and Peter said he was going to come home the next day so I was getting ready for him. It never happened. He never came out and after 19 days we had to turn the life support off, which was absolutely awful."

Amanda and Julie replaced Monkey's hand and feet, placing the originals in a tiny rucksack which they positioned on the toy's back. Keith was overwhelmed with the repair and felt Peter would be "delighted" with the treasured item.

Viewers praised Amanda and Julie for their work

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the experts for their hard work, with one person writing: "The monkey looked brand new. An outstanding repair and restoration," while another added: "Oh WOW! What an amazing repair for Peter's monkey… #therepairshop fix more than holes in fabric.. they fix holes in peoples hearts ..happy tears."

A third fan commented: "The monkey and the suffragette book, very tastefully and sympathetically restored. Such skilful people," while another added: "These people are so cool and professional, they are absolutely amazing at what they do."

Keith was very pleased with the repair

Many viewers were left sobbing over the fix, with one person tweeting a picture of the toy monkey alongside the caption: "Cue a million tears from the viewers."

Another viewer wrote: "Cannot tell you what a joy it is to have #TheRepairShop on again on Wednesdays. Lovely episode tonight, I got a bit wobbly lipped at both the monkey and the rocking motorbike. Stellar work from @W_K_Restoration and @teddybearladies @TheRepairShop."

