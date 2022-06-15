The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals he cried after 'awful' TV appearance The woodwork expert opened up about the experience

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has opened up about an "awful" experience he had during a segment on BBC Morning Live.

Chatting to presenter Wayne Perrey on Friday's edition of The TV Carpenter Podcast, Will revealed that he went home and cried after an awkward moment on the show, which is fronted by Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh.

WATCH: The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher joined by son Fred on latest series

"I actually remember one morning that it was my lack of organisation where I was doing a paint demonstration and I didn't realise that I was supposed to have started the painting."

He continued: "Gethin turned around and said, 'How are you getting on with that painting?' and I'm kind of just looking into space in the back and I hadn't started it yet. They came over and the paint was wet, I didn't have time to start doing anything else and I just had to blag the whole thing.

"It was so awful. I was so sad I cried when I got home. I did actually cry, but it was fine, whatever," he said, brushing it off.

"But then I learnt that live TV is a completely different set up and you really need to be prepared because you're live," he added.

Will is currently working on his new show The Travelling Auctioneers

Will is currently working on a new show away from BBC Morning Live and The Repair Shop, which is set to air later this year. The series is titled The Travelling Auctioneers and will be fronted by Will alongside Christina Trevanion.

The show will see the pair embark on a journey across the UK coming across some incredible items along the way.

"Christina will call on her auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst Will uses his incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures - ready for a thrilling on-site auction," the synopsis reads.

The 37-year-old recently shared an update on the series via Instagram. Posting a photo of himself in a recording studio, he wrote: "No I'm not recording an album! I've just finished my final voiceover for The Traveling Auctioneer. It's been a blast to film and I can't wait for you all to see it later this year. Have a lovely weekend everyone!"

