The Repair Shop: 5 of the most memorable fixes on the show Which is your favourite repair?

The Repair Shop has been one of the most loved shows on the BBC ever since it first landed on our screens back in 2017 and frequently draws in millions of viewers. While its charming presenter Jay Blades and the delightful team of experts are just two of the reasons why viewers adore the show, the outstanding repairs on treasured items are what keep fans going back for more.

Take a trip down memory lane with us and scroll through some of the most unforgettable fixes to pass through the iconic barn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk's repair of an old ship wheel brings guest Tony to tears

Old ship wheel

Who could forget the old ship wheel brought in for restoration by Tony, who inherited the wheel from his mother.

Tony explained the significance of the item to woodwork expert Will Kirk. "It's a ship's wheel from an old Scottish fishing boat that belonged to our family," he said.

"It's in bits, I'm afraid. It's a job for you." After becoming emotional, he shared: "It doesn't look like a lot, but it means so much to me, it really does."

After working hard to restore the heirloom to its former glory, Will brought Tony back into the barn for the big reveal. Bursting into tears, Tony said: "Thank you. I'm overcome, to be honest. I don't know what to say... It's magical. It really is".

Gary inherited the wheel from his mother

400-year-old clock

Viewers of the show were left stunned when Frank Black, an engineer from Glasgow, brought in a 400-year-old clock, which famous clockmaker Thomas Loomes made in 1650.

Skilled horologist Steve Fletcher took on the challenge of restoring the "really special" antique, which would become the oldest item to pass through the Repair Shop barn. After installing a pendulum and a new weight, Steve managed to get the clock ticking again.

The clock is the oldest fix the barn has ever seen

Jewish prayer book

Perhaps one of the most poignant fixes on the show, the Jewish prayer book is definitely a repair to remember. Guest Gary Fischer, who brought in the book, explained that the treasured item belonged to his Jewish grandparents, who were taken to a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia, named Theresienstadt, in 1938 while he was evacuated to the UK.

He explained that because Theresienstadt was a "show" camp, which aimed to show outsiders proof of fair treatment towards Jewish people, his grandparents were allowed to keep their prayer book.

However, just a mile up the road, his great-grandparents, his grandfather's sister and a 10-year-old nephew were all kept in a separate concentration camp and killed in a gas chamber.

Gary was moved to tears after book-binder Christopher Shaw managed to work his magic and restore the historic item.

The prayer book belonged to Gary's Jewish grandparents

Leather writing case

This particular episode proved to be a real tear-jerker for viewers when Wendy brought in an old leather writing case and revealed that she only had a matter of months to live.

The treasured item originally belonged to Wendy's mother, who worked as a code-breaker at Bletchley Park during the Second World War and used the case while deciphering codes used by Germany and its allies. As she had signed The Official Secrets Act, Wendy was unaware of her mother's code-breaking career until 1978.

The book belonged to a code-breaker at Bletchley Park

Wendy revealed to saddlemaker Suzie Fletcher why she wanted the historic item restored. "I've only got about four or five months left so I want to do this, so it's something for my daughter to give to my granddaughter which reminds her of me," she said.

After Suzie managed to restore the item, Wendy told her: "You’ve not just restored a writing case, you’ve restored memories and memories are so important to me at the moment. I’m very, very grateful."

Wendy only had months to live when she came into the barn

Racing boots

Another repair that left fans wiping away tears was a pair of racing boots brought in by Wendy Fellowes, who had recently lost her husband to cancer. She revealed to Jay and master cobbler Dean Westmoreland that restoring the boots was a goal on her husband's bucket list before he died.

After Dean managed to work his magic and revive the special boots, Wendy was overcome with emotion and told the expert: "I think it will help me get through these next few weeks or few months and possibly a few years."

Wendy was overcome with emotion

