Britt Robertson joins Niecy Nash for The Rookie spin-off series

Britt Robertson has joined Niecy Nash in the cast of The Rookie: Feds, a spin-off based on Nathan Fillion's popular cop show.

Britt, known to audiences for The Secret Circle and starring opposite George Clooney in Tomorrowland, will play Laura Stensen, the "black sheep of a family of brilliant academics and the youngest person ever allowed into the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit."

Described as "socially awkward" and a "workaholic" she is given a lifeline in the unit after discovering her boyfriend has been cheating on her and falling into a slump.

The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

Introduced in season four of The Rookie with a two-episode arc, Clark proved popular with viewers and the new show was ordered to series and will air on Thursdays in the fall.

The show also stars Frankie Faison, who plays Christopher “Cutty” Clark; and Felix Solis, as Special Agent Matthew Garza, both of whom also starred in the backdoor episodes.

Simone Clark was introduced in The Rookie

"Who’s The Rookie now?! It’s a sure sign that you’re doing something right when a series gets a spin-off," Nathan shared when the news was first revealed earlier in 2022.

"I'm so happy to get the chance to work with @niecynash1 and very excited to see what she does with her own show. Congrats, Niecy. You got this!"

Niecy also shared the news, reposting an Instagram message which read: "@abcnetwork Get ready for #TheRookie universe to get even bigger. @NiecyNash1 stars in #TheRookieFeds, a new drama coming to ABC! Can’t wait."

Fans were equally as excited and commented: "I’m so HAPPY for you!! I'll be watching!! Congratulations," and, "I am so excited!! I wanted you to be a regular on The Rookie, but this is better! Yahoo!! Congratulations."

