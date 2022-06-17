The Rookie fans delighted after Nathan Fillion series gets major update Are you excited for more episodes?

Good news, fans of The Rookie! The release date for the smash hit series' upcoming fifth season has been announced.

The exciting news was confirmed on the police procedural's official Instagram. Sharing a photo of stars Nathan Fillion and Melissa O'Neill from the last season, the show's bosses wrote: "When you hear that the season premiere of #TheRookie is Sept 25 on ABC. Who can't wait to tune in?!"

WATCH: Are you looking forward to more episodes of The Rookie?

Fans were quick to respond, with hundreds commenting to express their excitement. One wrote: "Cannot wait!" alongside a series of heart emojis. Someone else echoed this, commenting: "AHHHHH IM SO EXCITED! CAN'T WAIT TO SEE LUCY AND TIM!"

Another delighted viewer gushed: "YES!!!!!!!! THAT WAS FAST," and a fourth added: "The date is marked on my cal!"

Season five will premiere in September 2022

The reaction from fans is hardly surprising, given that the show has been one of ABC's most popular dramas since it launched back in 2018. Viewers can expect to see Nathan and Melissa reprise their roles alongside the likes of Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Eric Winter, Pete Davidson, Peyton List and Jenna Dewan.

It continues to draw huge numbers, and the season four finale ended with a fan favourite couple finally getting together. The finale, which aired back in May, saw Lucy and Tim share a kiss and confess their feelings for each other after years of will-they-won't-they. The long-awaited smooch came as the pair went undercover as a married couple.

As such, their budding relationship is one of the most exciting storylines audiences can't wait to see play out in season five. Roll on September, we say!

