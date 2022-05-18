The Rookie fans celebrate huge news ahead of season five What does this mean for the future of the show?

The Rookie viewers were recently left overjoyed when they discovered the hit LAPD drama was being renewed for season five, and now there is a new update.

Following this season's final episode, fans have been delighted to discover the show's spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, has been ordered to series.

The female star, Niecy Nash, couldn't have been more excited and took to social media to share her joy at being able to continue playing FBI trainee Simone Clark.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion in season four of The Rookie

She reposted an Instagram message which read: "@abcnetwork Get ready for #TheRookie universe to get even bigger. @NiecyNash1 stars in #TheRookieFeds, a new drama coming to ABC! Can’t wait."

Fans were equally as excited and commented: "I’m so HAPPY for you!! I'll be watching!! Congratulations," and, "I am so excited!! I wanted you to be a regular on The Rookie, but this is better! Yahoo!! Congratulations."

The Rookie's main character, Nathan Fillion, is yet to comment but will, no doubt, be very happy for his fellow actor.

Niecy Nash is the star of The Rookie: Feds

When the show first revealed it was testing the waters with a two-episode arc, he was one of the first to share his feelings.

Upon hearing the news, Nathan took to Instagram to express his delight, writing: "Who’s The Rookie now?! It’s a sure sign that you’re doing something right when a series gets a spin-off.

"I'm so happy to get the chance to work with @niecynash1 and very excited to see what she does with her own show. Congrats, Niecy. You got this!"

Nathan loved working with Niecy

At the time, fans were quick to react to his positive response, with The Rookie co-star Jenna Dewan writing: "Loving this!!!" Nathan's former Castle co-star Molly Quinn – who also guest-starred on The Rookie – jokily replied: "I loooove her!!!! And yk I like you lots too."

Niecy plays Simone, who is the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

