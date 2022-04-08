The Rookie star Nathan Fillion shares tribute in heartfelt post How lovely is this?

The Rookie star has paid a lovely tribute to a good friend, fellow actor Michael Rooker, on his birthday. Sharing a snap of Michael, he wrote: "This is @michael_rooker. I can’t tell you what a pleasure it is to work with someone so talented, kind, generous, and energetic as this man.

"He truly loves his craft, and he makes the hardest work look easy. Not only have I had the pleasure of working with him on numerous occasions, but I also have the honor of calling him friend. I hope your birthday brings you joy, Rooker. I appreciate your friendship more than you know."

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor replied: "You're such a beautiful friend thank you for these kind words," while the film’s director, James Gunn, replied with a 'praise' emoji.

Nathan has been sharing plenty of good news on Instagram recently, as he recently delighted fans with an update on season five and delighted them when he revealed the LAPD drama had been picked again!

Alongside a poster from the show, he wrote a heartfelt message and revealed whether he would also be returning, saying: "I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished with this show. Congratulations to our cast, crew, writers, producers, casting directors, directors, and everyone who has lent their talents to #therookieabc over the years."

Nathan is returning for another season fo The Rookie

He added: "This job brings me real joy, I look forward to many more episodes with you all. I'd also like to thank the fans who keep coming back. You keep watching 'em, we'll keep making 'em. #therookieabc #season5. And thanks to ABC for the early pickup! It's such a good feeling."

