Love Island fans confused as Luca reveals he doesn't drink The fishmonger is coupled up with newcomer Danica

Love Island viewers were left confused after Luca Bish revealed that he doesn't drink alcohol in Sunday night's episode.

The 23-year-old fishmonger was on a date with new girl Danica Taylor when he said "I don't drink" before pouring her a glass of prosecco and saying cheers with a plastic cup filled with water.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to question Luca's comments, wondering whether he is teetotal or just didn't want to drink with Danica on their beach date. One person wrote: "Wait Luca doesn't drink? Or he doesn't drink sparkling??" while another questioned: "Does Luca not drink at all or is he just not drinking with Danica?"

A third added: "I swear I'd scream if I found out that Luca drinks alcohol, and just fully didn't wanna drink with Danica."

Other viewers were pleased to hear of Luca's sobriety, praising the show for "normalising not drinking", with one person tweeting: "Luca doesn't drink. Respect," while another added: "Luca doesn't drink? Man after my own heart."

Luca revealed that he doesn't drink while on a date with Danica

A third commented: "Omg Luca saying 'I don't drink' no questions asked! Normalising not drinking!"

While some viewers were wondering if Luca was simply choosing not to drink on that particular date, previous social media posts suggest that alcohol is not included in his lifestyle.

An Instagram post from three weeks ago, which pictures Luca with his friends at the Land Beyond festival in Brighton, shows him holding a plastic water bottle while his mates are holding cans of beer.

Social media posts suggest Luca doesn't drink

While it's not clear whether his bottle is filled with just water or something else, a more recent post to TikTok seems to confirm Luca's teetotalism.

A video posted on Saturday sees Luca dancing in a club while the caption reads: "Luca Bish on a night out with his mum's 50-year-old friends [laughing emoji]. Completely sober."

