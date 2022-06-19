Love Island viewers issue demand as they make same complaint Fans took to Twitter

Love Island viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about the latest instalment of Unseen Bits, claiming that fan favourite couple Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna are not being given enough air time.

Fans have demanded that the producers include more of the pair in upcoming episodes after claiming the two of them were "missing" from Saturday night's episode.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "We were robbed once again, no Indiyah and Ikenna content even on unseen bits. This is messed up for real," while another added: "We should have just skipped this unseen bits because no Indiya or her and Ikenna content."

A third viewer commented: "Please why [are] Indiyah & Ikenna missing from the unseen bits???" while another demanded to see more of the pair: "@LoveIsland we want more clips of Indiyah and Ikenna. Bring everything out, Unseen bits is where we shine man."

Other fans complained that the chemistry between Indiya and Ikenna has not been shown in the show's normal episodes, with one person tweeting: "Ikenna actually has personality in unseen bits but producers be portraying him like a brick wall during the week."

Fans complained about Indiyah and Ikenna not receiving more air time

Another viewer agreed, adding: "The fact that Ikenna and Indiyah actually have personality and chemistry on unseens bits, spins and sends me, the main episodes cannot be trusted."

Ikenna, who is a pharmaceutical salesman, has been coupled up with hotel waitress Indiyah since day one of the show when the public chose to pair the two together.

Despite Indiyah's initial concerns that Ikenna wasn't making enough effort with romantic gestures, the pair seem to be getting on well.

Viewers demanded to see more of Indiyah and Ikenna

However, newcomer Remi Lambert has made it clear that he has had his sights set on Indiyah ever since he first came into the villa along with Jay Younger on Tuesday. The pair enjoyed a flirty lunch date on Wednesday's show, after which Indiyah told viewers in the Beach Hut: "It was a really good date, I feel like he's got good chat. He's really flirty, he's funny and he does hold his own very well."

Will Indiyah's head be turned?

