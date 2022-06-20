Love Island viewers saying the same thing about 'secret beef' between Ekin-Su and Amber Tensions are rising in the villa

Love Island continued with another drama-filled episode on Sunday night which left viewers convinced of a secret tension between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Amber Beckford.

Towards the end of the latest instalment, Ekin-Su told Amber that she was "always moaning" before getting involved in her relationship with Dami Hope.

WATCH: Love Island's Ekin-Su and Jay sneak around to hide from Davide

Chatting with Dami along with Jay Younger while sitting on the outside sofas, Ekin-Su told him: "You're not into her it's so obvious," prompting Dami to admit that he is also interested in Indiyah Polack.

The actress then suggested that he have a secret meeting with Indiyah on the terrace but quickly changed the conversation subject when Amber walked over.

Amber clearly sensed an awkwardness between the three of them and asked Ekin-Su what was wrong, to which she unconvincingly said, "Nothing".

Ekin-Su told Dami to hold a secret terrace meeting with Indiyah

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to comment on the tense interaction, with one person writing: "Are we all seeing the secret beef between Ekin-Su and Amber????? Is it just me??? Why's no one saying anything??????" while another asked: "Is it just me or has anyone noticed the Ekin-Su/Amber beef."

Other viewers felt the "beef" between the two was obvious after the latest episode, with one person tweeting: "It's so painfully obvious Ekin-Su and Amber don't like each other," while another added: "Ekin-Su and Amber ABSOLUTELY HATE EACHOTHER and you can't tell me otherwise."

Another fan commented on how quickly Ekin-Su changed the topic of conversation when Amber walked over, writing: "Not Ekin-Su going 'Cuties' after Amber walks over. Davide was right, she should get an Oscar," while another agreed, tweeting: "Ekin-Su [crying emoji] not her changing the topic then PROCEEDING to call Amber and Dami 'cuties' give this woman her Oscar nowww."

Amber sensed the tension after interrupting the conversation

A third viewer reiterated: "Ekin-Su really does deserve that Oscar. The way she changed the topic when Amber came over."

Other fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming drama between the two islanders, which they feel is inevitable. One person tweeted: "I can't wait for that Amber/Ekin-Su kickoff, the hatred they have for each other is TOO strong," while another added: "The Amber and Ekin-Su kickoff is going to be BIBLICAL."

