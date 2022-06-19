Love Island: When can we expect to see Casa Amor return? Casa Amor has proven a fan-favourite tradition of the show

It's arguably the best bit of Love Island, and we think we speak for everyone when we say we can't wait to see Casa Amor return this year.

MORE: The real reason why Love Island does not air on Saturdays revealed

For the uninitiated, Casa Amor is the introduction of a second villa full of even more hot, young singletons who shake up the status quo among the current couples. So when will Casa Amor start this year? Keep reading for all the details…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island's Gemma calls Luca by Jacques' name in awkward moment

Although the twist wasn't introduced until the third series in 2017, it has proven a fan-favourite tradition of the show thanks to its dramatic moments, tears and tantrums.

MORE: Where are the previous Love Island winners now?

MORE: See what Love Island's Ekin-Su looked like before she joined the show

It sees half of the islanders - usually the boys - leave the main villa and settle into a different abode nearby in Majorca's gorgeous Levante Hills. A selection of new islanders are then introduced, with the girls welcoming new boys to the main villa and the boys being introduced to new girls in the other.

The new villa is usually brought into the show four or five weeks in. Last year, Casa Amor was announced at the end of week four, with the boys being sent there at the start of week five.

Casa Amor usually shakes things up among the show's couples

This means that viewers can most likely expect to see the islanders split up in just a few weeks' time on either the weeks beginning 4 July or 11 July.

MORE: Love Island's Tasha dated this Strictly Come Dancing star - get the details

The split between the two villas usually lasts for around four days, at the end of which, the islanders will be reunited in the main villa and asked to decide whether to stay in their original pairings or to recouple with a new addition.

The identities of the new contestants joining the show are being kept strictly under wraps for now, but we can't wait to see them. One thing we do know is that they are certainly guaranteed to turn a few heads!

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.