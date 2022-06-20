Love Island: Best viewer reactions to most shocking episode yet Spoilers ahead!

Love Island aired one of its most surprising episodes yet on Sunday night as Dami confessed to having a connection with Indiyah, while Amber and Ekin-Su's "secret beef" was revealed.

Want to see the best viewer reactions from the instalment? Look no further. Here are the best tweets and memes about the explosive episode.

In the latest instalment, viewers watched in shock as newcomer Danica Taylor chose to couple up with Luca, taking him from Gemma.

While Gemma wasn't too pleased about having her man stolen away, Luca didn't look very happy either. Fans of the show were quick to comment on his reaction, with one person writing: "Luca acting like I did when One Direction split up."

Newcomer Danica Taylor chose to couple up with Luca

Rather than sleeping in the main bedroom with Danica, Luca chose to camp out in the 'dog house' for the evening, leaving Gemma to share a bed with Davide, whom she chose to save in the recoupling.

Luca slept in the 'dog house' outside of the main bedroom

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su's chat with Davide also sparked a reaction from viewers after the actress asked the 'Italian Stallion' if he still cared about her, to which he quickly responded: "No, I don't."

Gemma chose to save Davide in the recoupling

She also asked him to weigh in on her relationship with Jay, prompting one viewer to tweet: "Not Ekin-Su asking Davide advice on Jay. Wow. More front than Brighton."

Another fan hoped to see Ekin-Su and Davide make it to movie night, in which the islanders are shown clips of themselves from over the weeks - and usually leads to major drama: "I swear to god Ekin-Su and Davide better be in the villa still for movie night because the reveal of the floor crawling with multiple kisses will be ICONIC."

Ekin-Su and Davide had a chat in Sunday's episode

Towards the end of the episode, viewers were surprised to see "secret beef" between Amber and Ekin-Su after the actress told the nanny that she was "always moaning".

Davide said he doesn't care about Ekin-Su

Later on, while sitting on the outside sofas with Jay and Dami, Ekin-Su encouraged the latter to pursue his connection with Indiyah after he admitted to liking her.

Ekin-Su told Amber that she is "always moaning"

"You're not into her it's so obvious," she said to Dami, before suggesting he invite Indiyah to a secret meeting on the terrace. The trio were then interrupted by Amber who joined the conversation, prompting Ekin-Su to rapidly change the subject before referring to Dami and Amber as "cuties".

Ekin-Su encouraged Dami to pursue his connection with Indiyah

Viewers were quick to comment on the awkward moment, with one person tweeting: "Ekin-Su calling them cuties after telling them they're not working. Public enemy #1."

