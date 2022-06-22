Netflix's Snowflake Mountain: what is it and which contestant has left already? The winner receives a $50,000 cash prize

Move over, Selling Sunset, Netflix has just released a brand new reality series called Snowflake Mountain - and you won't want to miss it.

The new show features a group of spoiled and clueless millennials who are sent to a wilderness survival retreat by their friends and family in the hopes that they'll learn how to stand on their own two feet.

With no Wi-Fi, no running water and no parents to wait on them, the contestants are forced to connect with nature and are faced with an array of difficult challenges, including swimming out to the middle of a freezing lake to get food from a floating raft. At the end of the competition, one young person is crowned the ultimate Wilderness Warrior and receives the $50,000 cash prize.

The bunch of 20-somethings are kept under the watchful eyes of survival experts Matt Tate, a former navy officer, and Joel Graves, a former army combat engineer. The ex-military leaders are there to track the contestant's individual journeys, guide them to success and even dole out punishments for those who choose not to follow their advice.

The series was filmed in the Lake District with a cast of ten young adults from around the world, who are described by the show's narrator as "overly emotional, easily offended and dramatic".

The series was filmed in the Lake District

Which contestant has left?

The challenge turned out to be too much for Olivia, 25, from Ohio, who dropped out of the survival retreat in the first episode.

She says to Matt and Joel in episode one: "I'm so glad that I came here and saw everything, but I think I've decided that I can't continue, so I think I'm going to go home."

Olivia left in episode one

Upon hearing this, Matt responds: "We would love it if you stayed and I think all these guys would love if you stayed, but we definitely understand."

Snowflake Mountain is available to stream on Netflix.

