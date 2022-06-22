Who left Love Island on Tuesday night? Find out who was dumped from the island

Two islanders were dumped from the Love Island villa on Tuesday night after the public voted for their favourite boy and favourite girl.

MORE: Love Island's Dami Hope: All you need to know about fan favourite islander

The contestants with the least amount of votes had to say their goodbyes and leave the island for good. So, who was dumped and what else happened during Tuesday's episode?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island: Amber tells Ekin-Su that she's playing a game

Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna were dumped from the island on Tuesday night, leaving the rest of the contestants shocked - particularly Dami, who was hoping to talk to them both about getting to know Ikenna's partner, Indiyah.

Tasha and Andrew along with Ekin-Su and Jay were also left shaken up as the two couples narrowly escaped being dumped themselves after landing in the bottom four.

In a chat with Ekin-Su, Tasha and Andrew, Jay revealed that he wouldn't be tempted to leave the villa if Ekin-Su had been voted off. He said: "Would I have walked if Ekin had been voted off? Likewise would Ekin have walked if I'd been voted off?

MORE: Love Island: When can we expect to see Casa Amor return?

MORE: Where are the previous Love Island winners now?

"It's difficult to say. If it was me, I would have encouraged Ekin to stay because I would like to test if she was genuine with me."

Ekin-Su said she would have left if Jay was voted off

Ekin-Su responded: "I personally felt like if you were going to go, then I felt like going. But that's just me. That should prove I like you."

Later on, Jay revealed to Gemma that he was having doubts about Ekin-Su and expressed an interest in Paige. "The only reason why I ask is, while everything is great with Ekin, I'm getting the feeling that her and Davide have got unfinished business," he said.

Later on in the episode, he confronted Davide and asked him point-blank if he still had unfinished business with Ekin-Su, to which he candidly replied: "I would rather be single or go home."

Sparks flew between Indiyah and Dami

Meanwhile, sparks flew between Indiyah and Dami, who wasted no time in getting to know each other on the outdoor sofas. Indiyah revealed that she has never been in love which prompted Dami to ask what it would take for that to happen. Is he hoping to win her heart?

Towards the end of the episode, the islanders took part in a revealing game of truth or dare. They were tasked with popping balloons between each other in X-rated positions to reveal the truth or dare.

MORE: 14 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan including the NEW gold water bottle for 2022

The game was full of explosive revelations and steamy moments, including Dami and Indiyah's first kiss.

The islanders played an explosive game of truth or dare

Ekin-Su and Jay were also named as the couple least likely to go the distance on the outside, while Jay was chosen as the least trustworthy islander by Paige.

One moment that sparked a reaction from viewers was when Danica chose Luca as the "neediest" contestant. While the other islanders laughed, Luca wasn't too pleased and told Danica that she was "jealous".

The episode concluded with Paige and Jacques being chosen for a night in the hideaway, while a new bombshell, 26-year-old singer-songwriter Antigoni Buxton, prepared to make her entrance into the villa.

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.