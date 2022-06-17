Virgin River fans all asking the same question as new photo from season four released Audiences can't wait to catch up with the residents of Virgin River

Virgin River first appeared on our screens back in 2019 and proved to be an instant hit with fans - who are now eagerly awaiting the show's fourth season, which will finally drop on Netflix next month.

And to drum up excitement, the show's official Instagram shared a brand new photo of Tim Matheson's beloved character Doc looking in good health and enjoying a spot of fishing this week.

The snap was captioned: "We are back with Season 4 on July 20th. Get hooked!" and got a huge reaction from fans, who wasted no time in taking to the comments to say just how excited they are to catch up with their favourite Virgin River residents. However, many were also all left asking the same question - and we hardly blame them!

"Woohooo!! I'm already hooked!! Can we expect the trailer to drop later this month?!?! @virginriverseries," one enquired. Another, thinking along the same lines, added: "Oh we are hooked alright! And very (im)patiently waiting for the trailer."

The post prompted a huge reaction from fans

Someone else wrote: "When will the promo be released on Netflix?" and a fourth added: "Omg I was ready months ago! I can't wait. Also can't wait for the trailer to drop!"

It's expected that a trailer will drop any day now, given that season four is now just a few weeks away. We've got our bets on it dropping sometime next week, perhaps Wednesday 22 July, which would be similar to last year's release strategy.

Are you looking forward to season four?

As fans might recall, the season three trailer dropped 28 days before the episodes landed on Netflix - and we've got our fingers crossed that happens again this year.

The synopsis for the new season reads: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him," it continues. "Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

