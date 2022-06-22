Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares very rare photo of adorable children The actress has two kids

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has shared a very rare snap of her adorable children, five-year-old Jack and four-year-old Billie.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the actress posted a snap which showed the back of two children's heads as they faced an iPad, one of which looked like her blonde-haired son Jack.

Eagle-eyed fans may have also spotted another child in the photo, who looks to be Alexandra's daughter Billie, engrossed in an iPad while sitting on the other side of the table.

She captioned the sweet snap: "Weekend iPad adventures with besties…"

Alexandra shares her two children with musician Casey Hooper, who is the lead guitarist for pop star Katy Perry. The couple first met at a Grammy's party before going on to tie the knot in 2015.

The 40-year-old has been keeping busy in recent months filming scenes for the upcoming fourth season of Virgin River, which is due to return to Netflix next month.

Alexandra shared this sweet snap

Fans of the drama were left confused after the show shared some official images ahead of season four's release, pointing out that Charmaine, played by Lauren Hammersley, seemed to be missing from the photographs.

Fans worried that the actress had been written out of the script, with one person taking to Reddit, writing: "I don't see Charmaine in these pictures - can either be good or bad (hopefully they give her a good exit)."

A second viewer added: "No Charmaine and more importantly no Todd! I think Charmaine is in season four [but] hopefully less screen time."

Alexandra is married to musician Casey Hooper

For fans keen to know what to expect from the highly anticipated new season, the synopsis teases: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him."

