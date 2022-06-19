Is Regé-Jean Page returning to Bridgerton for season three? The actor shot to fame playing the Duke of Hastings

Regé-Jean Page rose to fame after starring as the Duke of Hastings in Shonda Rhimes' raunchy period drama Bridgerton but left fans disappointed after announcing that he would not be returning for season two.

In April last year, Rege spoke to Variety about his exit, revealing that his role was always meant to be a "one-season arc".

WATCH: Have you caught up on season two?

He said: "One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes.

"They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we're going to come out and we're going to have the marriage and the baby."

He added: "I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."

The actor may be returning to Bridgerton

However, The Sun has now reported that the 34-year-old is in talks to appear in season three. According to the publication, nothing has been formally agreed but there is a dialogue between him and the show's bosses.

While showrunner Shona Rhimes has previously said that it "doesn't make sense" to bring his character back, Regé-Jean hinted at a possible return during an interview with GQ back in September last year.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the show, he replied: "You know I couldn't tell you!" When pressed further, he teased: "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"

Regé-Jean plays Simon, The Duke of Hastings in the series

The latest report from The Sun comes just days after the actor shared a look at his upcoming Netflix film, The Gray Man.

Posting a photo of an official poster of him in character, he penned the caption: "I mean… this #GRAYMAN cast is just off the charts."

The spy-thriller boasts a stacked cast with Regé-Jean starring alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, with Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Dhanush and Jessica Henwick rounding off the list.

"The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six," reads the synopsis.

Regé-Jean is starring in Netflix's new spy-thriller, The Gray Man

"Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it."

