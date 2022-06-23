Apple TV+ comedy Trying releases season three trailer - and it looks brilliant Are you excited for the show’s return?

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith are back for the third instalment of the hit series Trying - and this time our adorable duo finally have their foster family - but of course, not all is well in paradise.

The trailer shows Nikki and Jason attempt to bond with their new sudden family while dealing with plenty of different issues that come with becoming adoptive parents. The synopsis reads: "The third season picks up with Nikki and Jason waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know.

"Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity."

Ready for season three?

Fans are already very excited following the new trailer, with one writing: "I can't wait for this. One of the best shows on Apple TV - would rank it up there with Ted Lasso." Another person tweeted: "SHUT UP I’M CRYING ALREADYYY. I love all these people here omg July 22 hurry up pleaseee!!" A third added: "I love this show, it warms my heart."

