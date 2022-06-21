Apple TV+ new series Criminal Record with Peter Capaldi confirmed - and we think Unforgotten fans will love it The series will look at a historic crime case

Apple TV+ has been smashing it with their shows at the moment, and their latest upcoming series sounds incredible! Starring Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi and Stay Close actress Cush Jumbo, the story follows clashing detectives fighting over a historic murder conviction.

The official synopsis reads: "An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case, one a young woman in the early stages of her career; the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

"The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Peter Capaldi stars as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Cush Jumbo stars as Detective Sergeant June Lenker." Looking forward to this one? So are we!

Peter Capaldi also stars

The series sounds perfect for fans of the BBC series Unforgotten, which recently completed filming season five. The drama similarly looks at historic crime cases, and the show’s creator Chris Lang revealed that the latest series would be set in Paris. Sharing a snap of a winding and cobbled Parisian street, he wrote: "Et c'est une 'wrap'!! Series 5 of #Unforgotten now in the can. Thank you to our French crew for their sterling efforts in Paris, see you all on the other side of post-production in January. Aurevoir."

Cush plays Detective Sergeant June Lenker

It's not known what will take Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan and new recruit DCI Jessica James, played by Sinéad Keenan (who was announced as Nicola Walker's replacement on the drama earlier this year) to Paris, but we can only imagine that it will be another twist-filled cold case that has links to the city.

