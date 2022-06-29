Man vs. Bee: where was Netflix show filmed? Have you been enjoying the series?

Viewers have been loving Rowan Atkinson’s show Man vs Bee, which follows Rowan as Trevor Bingley, whose house-sitting job goes horribly wrong after he becomes plagued by a troublesome bee.

Since the house in question belongs to a very wealthy couple, and is filled with priceless art – but where was the series filmed, and is the house even a real place? Find out here…

The series was filmed in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, with one location taking place at the Bovingdon Shop and at a butcher on Bovington high street. Sharing snaps of filming, Bovingdon Shop wrote on Instagram: “The Bovingdon shop was closed today so it could be used for filming a new Netflix series with Rowan Atkinson. They turned it into a vets.

“We were busy in the Berkhamsted shop and doing home visits, so we didn’t get a chance to see Rowan. But we look forward to watching ‘Man Vs Bee’ on TV next spring.”

Have you watched the show yet?

Unfortunately, fans of the show won’t be able to visit the gorgeous house, which was created at Bovingdon Studios in Hertfordshire. This was due to the level of damage planned for the house, with set designer Carly Reddin explaining: “We wanted them to have good taste. I was influenced a lot by American contemporary architecture, and Grant C Kirkpatrick in particular.

“He does a lot of Beverly Hills homes including Jennifer Aniston’s house – big, open spaces with a lot of light and huge glass doors. We needed to make it look classy, sophisticated and expensive."

The set was ultimately destroyed in a one-shot take – which Carly admitted felt “cathartic” after designing the gorgeous space.

Rowan opened up about the filming process

Speaking about filming the show, Rowan told Radio Times: “It's not a pleasurable experience at all, it's something you have to do in order to get to the end of the film and tell the story. Postproduction I enjoy; I'm always involved very intimately with the editing and the music, the sound and the sound mix and all that. I'm very, very keen to be involved in all that. And the pre-production, all the development of the script...

"The meat in the sandwich is the horrible bit. The bits of bread either side are fine - pre-production and postproduction - but the production is no fun at all."

