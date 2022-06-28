Where is Netflix reality show Snowflake Mountain filmed? Get to know the filming locations used for the reality show here...

Netflix's new reality show, Snowflake Mountain has certainly got viewers talking. The series sees a bunch of clueless young adults forced to survive in the wilderness after initially believing that they're going on a luxurious retreat.

While we certainly don’t want to swap places with them, many viewers have been wondering where exactly the show was filmed. Curious? Find out more about the shoot locations below…

Snowflake Mountain, which landed on the streaming site last week, follows ten spoilt teens and young adults (the *ahem* snowflakes) from the UK as they are put through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat in the remote British countryside - specifically, in the Lake District.

Located in Cumbria in northwest England, the Lake District is a mountainous region that consists of several lakes, forests, mountains and open land, making it a popular holiday destination - and also the perfect place to film a survival-based show.

According to Netflix, the “back-to-basics” camp that the contestants find themselves in has no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi.

According to The Cinemaholic, a large amount of the filming for the show took place at The Graythwaite Estate, which is private land with several luxury holiday cottages across its impressive stretch of land, however, the contestants were actually camped out in the 5,000 acres of land that surround Graythwaite Hall.

While there, the contestants are forced to connect with nature and are faced with an array of difficult challenges, including swimming out to the middle of a freezing lake to get food from a floating raft. At the end of the competition, one is crowned the ultimate Wilderness Warrior and receives the $50,000 cash prize.

The bunch of 20-somethings are kept under the watchful eyes of survival experts Matt Tate, a former navy officer, and Joel Graves, a former army combat engineer. The ex-military leaders are there to track the contestant's individual journeys, guide them to success and even dole out punishments for those who choose not to follow their advice.

