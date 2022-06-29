Viewer points out major blunder in Netflix Rowan Atkinson series Man vs Bee - did you spot it? The comedy series recently landed on Netflix

Rowan Atkinson's new comedy series Man vs Bee has gone down a treat with viewers since making its debut on Netflix earlier this month.

However, while enjoying the episodes, one eagle-eyed fan was quick to point out a huge mistake that the show had made - did you spot it? The nine-part series follows a bumbling dad Trevor, played by the Mr Bean star who lands a new job as a housesitter in a luxurious mansion filled with classic cars, expensive artwork and an adorable dog named Cupcake.

During his first day on the job, he finds himself followed by a persistent bee and soon finds himself at war with the buzzing insect and their raucous rivalry leads to increasingly disastrous consequences - but it seems that the chaos proved too much and the crew made a huge continuity error.

One viewer couldn't help but notice the moment during the first episode when the head of a broken statue hilariously flies across the room after Trevor tries to speedily glue it back together and dry it with a hairdryer. However, in the next shot, as Trevor looks on horrified, the head inexplicably appears back attached to the main body of the statue.

Trevor accidentally blows the head off of the statue after gluing it back together

Taking to Twitter, they wrote. "Man Vs Bee episode 1 had a production error in it. Dog steals head of statue, and then statue head is back in his reaction shot. 0 out of 10 stars."

Meanwhile, at a recent virtual press conference, Rowan told RadioTimes.com that the new series was partly inspired by a Mr Bean sketch that the actor performed many years ago.

The head inexplicably appears back on the statue in the next shot

"I actually did a Mr Bean sketch a long, long time ago where he takes a picnic basket to a park and he's very, very bothered by a bee. So, to a certain extent, I feel that some of this show feeds off... it's like an extension, an extrapolation from that old sketch that we did in the early nineties."

He also went on to explain why the show wouldn't have worked with Mr Bean as the main character. "The idea of a man stuck in a house with a bee - it's undoubtedly redolent of Mr Bean, it's got a hint of the Mr Bean world," he said. "But I knew that for this kind of thing, Mr Bean as a character wouldn't work at all. He would be too self-centred, too sort of unpleasant, or there's a risk of it being unpleasant.

"So we decided that we really needed just a nicer man. So Trevor Bingley, who's the hero of Man Vs Bee, he's just an ordinary bloke really, a pleasant guy who clearly hasn't been very successful in life."

