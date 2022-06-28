The Crown star shares huge update on future of Netflix series Season six will be the Netflix drama's final instalment

Filming for the sixth and final season of The Crown is set to begin in just a matter of months, according to one of the stars.

Chatting to Deadline this week, Dominic West - who has taken over from Josh O'Connor in the role of Prince Charles for the royal Netflix drama's last two instalments - revealed that season six will commence shooting in August before wrapping up in either late 2022 or early 2023, following a table-read earlier this month.

WATCH: Imelda Staunton reveals The Crown season five release date

What's more, the 52-year-old actor added that viewers can look forward to a farewell season that "will be as tumultuous as it gets". However, that's hardly surprising given that it is set to take the story up to the early 2000s and dramatise many of the most talked-about events in modern royal history.

Not only is it expected to focus on the demise of Charles's marriage to Princess Diana, their separation in 1996, and the princess's tragic and untimely death, but it will also likely cover the breakdown of two other royal marriages: the separation of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Anne's divorce from Captain Mark Phillips.

Filming for season six will kick off in August

Meanwhile, season five - which will see Dominic make his debut as the Prince of Wales alongside many other new faces - is set to arrive on Netflix in November 2022.

Dominic West is taking on the role of Prince Charles for the final two seasons

Replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II will be award-winning actress Imelda Staunton, while The Two Popes star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, after Helena Bonham Carter's fantastic portrayal, Lesley Manville will be her replacement playing the late Princess Margaret, and starring opposite Dominic as the Princess of Wales is The Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki.

Dominic's eldest son Senan has also been cast in the series; he will be playing a teenage Prince William in the final episodes of the season.

