Ben Miller reveals involvement in Death in Paradise spin-off with Kris Marshall Could do DI Richard Poole be returning to our screens?

Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall is officially returning to our screens as DI Humphrey Goodman in the new BBC spin-off, Beyond Paradise – but can we expect to see a few more familiar faces?

RELATED: Kris Marshall reveals return to Death in Paradise role in new spin-off series

We recently caught up with fan favourite Ben Miller, who famously played the show's first ever detective, DI Richard Poole. While Miller's character was originally killed off at the start of season three, fans were delighted to see Ben reprise his role in a special episode of Death In Paradise last year; appearing as a figment of his former partner DS Camille's imagination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Ben Miller's cameo in series ten of Death in Paradise

When asked about potentially appearing on the Death In Paradise spin-off, Ben said:

"God I'd love to, is he [Kris] really? That's so exciting, that's brilliant news! I'd love to, I mean it's Kris – don't forget your mates. It's exciting, really great, I wonder how that's going to work? Is he going to be on another Caribbean island? I look forward to that, that's really brilliant news."

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little confirms fan favourite star will return for season 12

READ: Death in Paradise spin-off: will Beyond Paradise be filmed in the Caribbean?

The TV star famously played the show's first ever detective, DI Richard Poole

Instead of taking place abroad, the new crime drama will be set in the UK and will follow DI Humphrey Goodman's decision to leave the island and settle down with Martha.

Speaking about filming, Kris said: "It's a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can't wait to continue Humphrey and Martha's story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way."

Kris Marshall will reprise the role of DI Humphrey Goodman in the Death In Paradise spin-off

The synopsis for the upcoming spin-off reads: "Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha's hometown. However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can't help but be distracted by the town's surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him each episode."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.