Death in Paradise spin-off: will Beyond Paradise be filmed in the Caribbean? The current series is set on the fictional island of St Marie

Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall is returning for a spin-off of the hit BBC show – but where will it be filmed? While the original series takes place on the fictional Caribbean island of St Marie, which is in fact Guadeloupe, Beyond Paradise will be a little bit different…

Instead of having a spin off of being abroad, the new crime drama will instead take place in the UK, and will follow DI Humphrey Goodman’s decision to leave the island to settle down with Martha.

Speaking about filming, Kris said: “It’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.”

Ralf Little will continue to solve crimes in the Caribbean as DI Parker

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key added: “We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK,” while BBC Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin added: “We are delighted to welcome fan-favourite DI Humphrey Goodman back to the BBC. Luckily for us, his knack for cracking the trickiest crimes is as much needed in rural England as it was on the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean.”

Mark Linsey, MD of Scripted at BBC Studios, added: “We know that international audiences will be excited to go on a whole new set of investigative adventures with the pair in their new setting in the UK.”

The synopsis for the upcoming spin-off reads: “Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey has taken a job as Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s hometown. However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him each episode.”

