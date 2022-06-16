Death in Paradise star Ralf Little confirms fan favourite star will return for season 12 Filming for new episodes is currently underway

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has left fans delighted after revealing that one of the show's fan favourite characters had touched down in the Caribbean to begin shooting season 12 of the BBC detective drama.

While Ralf, along with other cast members Shantol Jackson and Tahj Miles, have been in on location in Guadalupe (which doubles for the fictional Saint Marie) for nearly three weeks now, it was only this week that Élizabeth Bourgine made her long-awaited return to set.

WATCH: Death in Paradise Ralf Little talks season finale and Floreville romance

The 63-year-old French actress, who has been playing the show's beloved matriarch Mayoress Catherine Bordey since it began all the way back in 2011, could be seen on the Neville Parker actor's Instagram back in costume as her character.

"Here she comes! The queen returns to ," Ralf could be heard saying as the French actress walked towards him before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Fans wasted no time in expressing their joy at the confirmation that Catherine will feature in season 12, with one taking to the comments to write: "Hurray! Catherine!!!" Another said: "She's so amazing!!! I love her," while a third added: "Yessss, I love her and her character."

It shouldn't come as a complete surprise to fans that Elizabeth, who remains the longest-serving cast member on the show, has returned as she has made it clear that she has no plans to leave anytime soon.

Élizabeth Bourgine is the show's longest-serving star

Chatting to HELLO! earlier this year, she said: "I think Catherine has to stay. She's the heart of the village, you know? Anything can happen and she will be there, she'll see it and put the pieces together… She loves the people, she loves her island, she can't leave the show!"

The star continued: "I love Catherine because she's smart, she's a lady over 50 like you'd dream one to be! She is the mother, she's caring, but she's a sexy woman too, she loves life, she loves men, she loves caring for everybody who has problems… I love her very much."

Meanwhile, fans are seriously excited for season 12 of the beloved BBC show, which will kick off with a brand new Christmas special, set to air in December.

