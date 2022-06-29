Kris Marshall reveals return to Death in Paradise role in new spin-off series Fans of DCI Humphrey Goodman get ready…

There was exciting news for Death in Paradise fans on Wednesday, as the news of Kris Marshall's return to his role of DCI Humphrey Goodman was confirmed.

He won't be part of the continuing series, which he left in 2017, however, but part of a new programme called Beyond Paradise which will air on the BBC and Britbox International.

READ: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little confirms fan favourite star will return for season 12

News of the spin-off was announced on Twitter by Death In Paradise's production company, Red Planet Pictures.

It will see Humphrey and his fiancée Martha, who he fell in love with on the original show, return to the UK and adjust to life in less sunny climes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kris Marshall talks My Family reunion

The announcement reads: "Beloved by millions of fans worldwide and one of the most popular shows on TV in more than 90 countries across the globe, the phenomenon that is Death in Paradise has kept armchair detectives enthralled for over a decade.

MORE: Kris Marshall opens up about scary illnesses on Death in Paradise set

READ: Kris Marshall reveals what he REALLY thinks of Death in Paradise replacement Ardal O'Hanlon

"One of the show’s most popular characters, the endearingly awkward and rather unconventional DI Humphrey Goodman, led the island's police team in solving the most mysterious of murders.

The star left Death in Paradise in 2017

"However, when Humphrey fell hopelessly in love with island tourist, Martha Lloyd, he decided to leave the sun-soaked paradise to follow her back to the colder climes of the United Kingdom.

Co-commissioned by BBC One and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain…"

Kris shot to fame on sitcom My Family

Kris Marshall said: "I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next.

So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK.

Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.