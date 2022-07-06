The Daily Lowdown: Charli XCX makes rare comment about love life

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Charli XCX making a rare comment about her new love life and Travis Scott stopping his show to help fans.

Not only that, Niall Horan talks about his third album and Noah Cyrus gets candid about growing up in a famous family. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Travis Scott paused his recent show at Coney Island over safety concerns. The rapper, who was performing in New York alongside Meek Mill, halted his performance after it emerged that fans were seen climbing a metal truss close to the stage. After security tried to intervene, the artist stopped the show and urged his fans to follow safety measures. Travis' gig at Coney Art Walls was one of his first since his headline set at Astroworld where ten people died as a result of crowd surges. A representative for Travis said in a statement he was committed to ensuring events are as safe as possible.

Charli XCX said she's found the love of her life

Charli XCX has made a rare comment about her new romance, admitting she's found the love of her life. The Boom Clap hitmaker was chatting to V magazine about discoveries she's made in the past year when she stated she's happier as a person having found the love of her life and can appreciate her hard work over the years. Charli, who is currently on her Crash Live Tour, did not name her partner, but the singer has been pictured with The 1975 drummer George Daniel in recent weeks.

Niall Horan has said he's aiming to finish his third album imminently and has hinted at plans to tour. The former One Direction star revealed he'll soon be heading to head Stateside to finish the record, which will be a follow-up to his 2020 album, Heartbreak Weather. Niall even stated to the Sun that seeing live gigs is making him jealous and eager to hit the road with his new material, sign us up for tickets.

Niall Horan is working on his third album

Noah Cyrus has opened up about growing up in the public eye and dealing with addiction ahead of her debut album. The singer, who is the younger sister of Miley, told Rolling Stone she struggled with being part of a famous family and would often deny being related to Miley if asked by fans. The artist also candidly opened up about overcoming her addiction to prescription pills, stating that it took time to get on her own two feet. The singer also credited her new album for helping her get through. Noah's album, The Hardest Part, is scheduled for release in September.

And legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is said to be doing well after collapsing on stage. The 74-year-old musician was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan when he passed out due to heat exhaustion and was taken off in a stretcher. A representative for Santana said her was over taking by heat and dehydration and was taken to the emergency department for observation but is now recovering.

