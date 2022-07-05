The Daily Lowdown: Ellie Goulding makes major announcement about new music

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Ellie Goulding making a big announcement about new music and Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans in Manchester.

We're also discussing Lauryn Hill reuniting with fellow Fugees star Wyclef Jean on stage and Guns N' Roses cancelling their gig. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Ellie Goulding's music comeback is happening imminently as the singer is set to drop a brand new single very soon. The Starry Eyed star will be releasing her track, Easy Lover, on July 15th which will feature the rapper Big Sean. Ellie told her fans via her mailing list that the song was a long time coming and that it had had many lives. Earlier this year, the Burn star told fans that more new music was on the way, so here's hoping we get an album very soon.

Ellie Goulding is dropping a new song next week

Olivia Rodrigo is currently embarking on the UK leg of her Sour tour, but she wowed fans at an intimate venue recently. The Good 4 U star popped up at the Bunny Jacksons Dive Bar in Manchester, and got up on stage to sing a rendition of Natalie Imbruglia's 1997 hit song, Torn, to the very surprised audience. Olivia then headed to the O2 Academy Birmingham to perform for concert goers, and will next be putting on two shows at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Fans of Fugees were delighted at the Essence Festival when Lauryn Hill got up on stage to join her long-term collaborator Wyclef Jean recently. The singer made her surprise appearance half an hour through Wyclef's set to perform hit songs such as Killing Me Softly and Ready or Not. It comes soon after Wycelf assured fans that the hip-hop group would reschedule their tour at some point after they were forced to cancel their string of shows due to the pandemic.

Lauryn Hill joined Wyclef on stage recently

Guns n' Roses have cancelled their upcoming gig in Glasgow after lead singer Axl Rose fell ill. The rock legend took to the stage at the Tottenham Stadium in London over the weekend where he told audience members he was forced to sleep at the stadium, after being too ill to travel back to his hotel. And now, the star has been given medical advice to rest resulting in their Glasgow show being cancelled. The band assured fans they would reschedule and have urged fans to hold onto their tickets.

And the BBC has now revealed that they have received a total of six allegations of misconduct against Tim Westwood, despite previously insisting that it was unaware of concerns around his behaviour. In April, several allegations were made against for the former Radio 1 DJ which led to him to step down from his Capital Xtra Radio Show. In relation to one complaint which was referred to the police, the BBC said it was a historic case they had found in previous files, and the broadcasting company were establishing the facts for the inquiry which is ongoing. Tim Westwood denies the allegations put against him.

