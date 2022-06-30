The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish joins the Academy and Ye faces a lawsuit HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The 55-year-old was convicted last September of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes and now a judge in New York has handed the singer his sentence, stating he had an "indifference to human suffering." R Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was on trial for six weeks in Brooklyn, and was described by a US District Judge as using his celebrity status and influence to lure women and children into sexual abuse for two decades.

Billie Eilish has been invited to join the Academy

Kanye West is being sued over an alleged illegal sample on his second Donda album. The artist, who changed his name to Ye last year, has been accused of copyright infringement by musician Marshall Jefferson, who claims the rapper used his 1986 dance song, Move Your Body, on the track Flowers, which features on Donda 2. Ye is yet to publicly respond to the claims made in the lawsuit, which describes Ye as having "no shame" when taking away rights from another artist.

Billie Eilish and her brother and songwriting partner have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following their Oscar win earlier this year. The musicians are among many other artists invited to join including fellow 2022 winner Ariana Debose and Anya Taylor Joy. Billie and Finneas scooped the award for Best Original Song for their song No Time to Die which features on the James Bond soundtrack.

Kanye West is being sued for copyright

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's record label has stepped in after her first solo track was leaked online. The former Little Mix star's label Warner Music has officially launched an investigation after an early demo of her upcoming song I Need You was shared illegally. The clip was swiftly replaced with a notice of a copyright claim by the owner, and bosses are thought to be looking into how the leak occurred. There's no word yet on when the singer is officially releasing the track, but we'll keep you posted.

And after much anticipation, Calvin Harris has announced the release of his upcoming new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2, and has revealed a string of collabs we can all look forward to. Posting on his website, the DJ, who recently dropped Potion with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, shared the album will drop on August 2nd and will feature some big names including Pharrell, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and Justin Timberlake.

