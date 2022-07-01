The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez drop huge music hint to fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Selena Gomez dropping a huge hint about new music and Beyonce making a rare statement about what we can expect from her new album.

If that wasn't enough, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish have landed a new gig following their respective show-stopping sets at Glastonbury, and J Hope shares his first solo song since BTS announced their hiatus.

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Beyonce has made a rare statement to her fans ahead of her new album. Sharing the artwork for her upcoming seventh record, Renaissance, on her Instagram the global megastar said she wanted the eagerly-awaited album to be a safe space for her fans without judgement and a place to be free of perfectionism. Beyonce also stated that process of making her new music was a journey of exploration and escapism during a scary time while the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. Renaissance lands on July 29th.

Paul performed at Glastonbury last week

There's promising news for Selena Gomez fans as the singer has teased that her new music could be released soon. The star has been busy in recent month focusing on her acting career particularly the new series of Only Murders in the Building but Selena revealed on a TikTok Q&A with Mikayla Nogueira that fans can expect her new material to be out before the end of 2022.

Fresh from their respective sets at Worthy Farm, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish have been named as some of the acts to perform as part of a TV Special in aid of the conflict in Ukraine. The show, named Ukraine: Answering the Call, will air on NBC over the weekend and seeks to raise awareness of the conflict and raise funds. Other artists on the bill include Alicia Keys, Sheryl Crow and this year's Grammy Awards leader Jon Batiste. It comes soon after both Paul and Billie performed show stopping sets at Glastonbury just last week as the festival finally opened after a two-year break.

J Hope has released a new solo single

Following the news of BTS split, J-Hope has released his highly-anticipated new solo track. The K-Pop singer, who is one seventh of the hugely successful band, shared his song MORE online with fans which will feature on his forthcoming LP Jack in the Box, which will drop on July 15. It comes shortly after BTS told their fans that they were taking some time away from making music as a group to pursue solo projects.

And Cardi B has finally released her collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk. The artist explained that she had been sitting on the track for almost three years before releasing it, with Cardi even telling her fans on an Instagram Live that she nearly didn't release it due to miscommunication around the song. However, Cardi then stated the move would be too drastic, deciding to go ahead with the release but cancelling plans for a video.

