Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen gig and Adele talks Vegas residency

Harry Styles cancelled his gig in Copenhagen following a mass shooting. The As it Was star was due to perform at the Royal Arena in the Danish capital when just a couple of hours before a mass shooting took place at the Fields Shopping Mall, which left three people dead and more critically injured. Live Nation said in a statement following the cancellation that they were looking into future possibilities for the show, while Harry himself told fans he was heartbroken and devastated for the victims, their families and everyone hurting.

Adele has spoken out about feeling mortified by letting her fans down after cancelling her Las Vegas residency. The Someone Like You singer addressed the cancellation while taking to the stage at British Summertime's Hyde Park Festival, during which she told fans the last thing she wanted to to let people down. Adele added that new dates for her Vegas shows would be announced soon. The Grammy-Winner also recently told BBC's Desert Island Discs that although she felt devastated by the move, she stood by her decision due to her set not being ready.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently embarking on their global tour but now the legendary rock group have announced more tour dates Down Under, and will be inviting Post Malone along for the ride. The band wrote on Instagram they were heading to Australia and New Zealand for more shows at the beginning of 2023 where they'll be joined by the One Right Now star as part of their Unlimited Love tour. It means Post will have a very busy few months towards the end of this year and at the turn of 2023 as he's set to embark on his own solo tour from September.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott have broken their silence following Travis' hospitalisation. Taking to social media, the Blink 182 drummer explained to fans that he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered life-threatening pancreatitis. The musician added that the medical scare came about after an endoscopy. Kourtney, who Travis married earlier this year, also wrote on Instagram that it had been a scary and emotional week, but thanked the medical workers for taking wonderful care of them both.

And congratulations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden who has married her fiancé Ben Jones. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that the professional dancer and her partner Ben, who is also a dancer, tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in South Wales. Amy told HELLO! it had always been her wish to marry in Wales, and that the stunning ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the pandemic, was a celebration of her and Ben's love.

